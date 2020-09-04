Tuscaloosa mayor reveals how bars will re-open after coronavirus-related closures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A new executive order will go into effect at 6:01 p.m. Sept. 8 permitting Tuscaloosa bars and restaurants to begin reopening with limited capacity.

Mayor Walt Maddox issued an executive order to shut such establishments down after a rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

Maddox along with the city of Tuscaloosa said the decision came after the release of new data from The University of Alabama System on Friday. (Read about that HERE)

The city said that the data showed progress in the decline of daily averages since the last report.

The original order was put into place on Aug. 24 and prohibited the consumption of alcohol at establishments with a lounge license through 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

According to the updated order, lounge licensed establishments will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity and not exceed 100 people.

Other licensed establishments can suspend walk up bar service and only allow alcohol sales to seated customers.

Entry into bars or restaurants should only be permitted if seating is available.

Get more details in ABC 33/40's report HERE