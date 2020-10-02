Tuscaloosa enforcing bar crowd limits as football returns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Officials in Tuscaloosa say they'll enforce strict limits on bar capacities as University of Alabama football returns to town Saturday during the pandemic.

Mayor Walt Maddox says police and fire officials will monitor how many people are inside establishments. Bars that allow too many people inside will get tickets and orders to shut down. And Maddox says they could risk having their business license revoked for a second offense.

The city has previously seen increases in COVID-19 cases after large numbers of people gathered in nightspots.

The state this week rescinded a rule that made bars close early, a move that provides more time for people to gather.