WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a $484 billion bill that aids employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy. The bill is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep afloat businesses that have had to close or dramatically alter their operations as states work to slow the spread of the virus.
Easy passage of this aid installment belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation. Anchoring this bill is the Trump administration’s $250 billion request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.
Related Content
- Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
- Huntsville program offers temporary employment for workers affected by coronavirus
- Senate Democratic Leader: Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid for small businesses, hospitals
- President Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package
- House approves $500 billion coronavirus spending package
- Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus
- Redstone Arsenal upgrades its precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic
- Huntsville auto shop takes extra measures to keep employees and customers safe
- Huntsville Hospital discusses coronavirus, new clinic