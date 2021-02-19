Trials to resume in Madison County after stopping for coronavirus

Trials are set to resume in Madison County after weeks of delays due to coronavirus.

March 8, all Madison County Circuit Court jury trial dockets and all district Traffic, Misdemeanor, Small Claims and District Civil dockets will resume, according to a ruling from Judge Ruth Ann Hall.

Hall’s ruling states this is “a result of the decrease in positive coronavirus cases in Madison County and additional safeguards” to protect the citizens of Madison County, court staff, attorneys and juries.

Also:

Masks shall be worn by all participants appearing in the courts of Madison County, the Circuit Clerk's Office and any office

Courtrooms will have designated seating to maintain a six-foot separation at all times. Therefore, individuals that are not parties to an action will be limited in their ability to be present in the courtroom.

Witnesses shall be placed on standby per the instructions from the individual judge to whom the case is assigned.

Any person who is ill or experiencing any respiratory issues or fever regardless of suspected coronavirus shall not attend any court hearing, trial or proceeding.