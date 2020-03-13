Trials in Madison, Limestone counties suspended

Trials have been suspended in Madison and Limestone counties amid concerns about coronavirus.

Madison County says jury trials beginning March 23 are suspended and will be rescheduled for later dates.

Traffic and small claims dockets in Madison County are suspended beginning March 16 and will be rescheduled later.

All March and April trials in Limestone County are cancelled. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial was scheduled to start Monday.

Alabama's first coronavirus case was confirmed in Montgomery County on Friday. Read more here