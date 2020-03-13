Trials have been suspended in Madison and Limestone counties amid concerns about coronavirus.
Madison County says jury trials beginning March 23 are suspended and will be rescheduled for later dates.
Traffic and small claims dockets in Madison County are suspended beginning March 16 and will be rescheduled later.
All March and April trials in Limestone County are cancelled. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial was scheduled to start Monday.
Alabama's first coronavirus case was confirmed in Montgomery County on Friday. Read more here
Related Content
- Trials in Madison, Limestone counties suspended
- Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus
- Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan
- Limestone County Schools working to prevent coronavirus from spreading
- Huntsville Havoc season suspended over coronavirus concerns
- National Hockey League suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
- Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center temporarily closed due to concerns about coronavirus
- Italy suspends all domestic sport competitions in bid to curb coronavirus
- US suspends travel from much of Europe due to coronavirus; plans tax help for impacted Americans
- US coronavirus scare prompts NBA to suspend schedule while communities take mitigation steps
Scroll for more content...