Treasury Department plans new website to help you get coronavirus stimulus money faster

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced it will create a website in the next few weeks so people can get their stimulus money directly deposited into their bank accounts rather than waiting on a check in the mail.

This comes just a day after the IRS announced people who rely solely on Social Security as income won't have to file a simple tax return. Instead, the IRS will use the Social Security recipient's information to dispense the stimulus money.

If you have filed any taxes since 2018 the money will be directly deposited into your account.

"The money is coming. Once they receive it they are supposed to spend it and get the economy rolling again and give support in times when they may be struggling with income. A lot of people are laid off and unemployed so it will be a good thing for people to receive that money," said CPA Kerry Underwood.

If the government doesn't have your banking information, it could send you a check in the mail, which will take a longer amount of time.

That's why the Treasury Dept is trying to make a website where you can go and put your information in to get the money more quickly.

It's unclear when this website could be up and running, and even then it's not clear who will help people that don't have access to the internet.

If you make $99,000+ you won't get any stimulus money. If you make $75,000 or less as a single person you will get a full $1,200. Here is a breakdown of those numbers.

$95,000= $200

$90,000=$400

$85,000=$700

$80,000=$950

$75,000=$1,200

If you have kids that are dependents you also get an extra $500 per kid 17 and younger if you make less than $75,000, or if you and a spouse make less than a combined amount of $150.

The numbers are doubled for couples who jointly file tax returns.