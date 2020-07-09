Traveling Outdoor Amusement Park opens in Albertville with coronavirus safety precautions

One traveling outdoor amusement park is open in Albertville.

While some people are concerned because of the coronavirus pandemic, others are happy for a fun, new alternative. The park is set up in the Albertville Gateway Plaza off US 431.

"All of our employees do have to go through a health screening prior to the start of the shift, and they do have to have a temperature check every time they check in," said Madison Kissel, manager.

They also put markers on the ground instructing people where to stand in line.

"Our team members disinfect the ride prior to the start of each ride and after the ride," said Kissel.

They also have sanitizing wipes so people can wipe down the ride if they choose.

"We do have a security team that walks around just kindly reminding people to please social distance," said Kissel. "All of our team members are required to wear a face mask at all times, and then any of our food cafe workers, they have to wear gloves as well and there is plexiglass up to shield from themselves and the customers."

Kissel said the park is still operating because employees have bills to pay and hope to bring a little bit of fun back to communities, but people in the community have mixed emotions.

"If they’re allowing everyone to go out and go back to school, go back to work, go to parks and go to pools, and do all of this, go to the beaches, why can’t you go to the fair and enjoy yourself the same way," said Anthony Mccamey, who lives in Scottsboro.

"To have a fair right now with the numbers going up, I just think it’s just ridiculous to do that and to expose our children to those germs," said Carla Feehan, who lives in Guntersville.

Kissel says they are doing everything they can to keep customers safe: "Team member safety and guest safety has always been our number one priority."