Trash Pandas' single game tickets are now for sale

The Trash Pandas' home opener is less than a month away. Starting Saturday, you can buy tickets for a single game instead of season passes.

People started lining up hours before the Trash Pandas' tickets went on sale because they're so eager to be sitting in the seats for the team's home opener on May 11th.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, and you know, looking forward to coming to games, rooting for the Trash Pandas, and ready for life to get back to normal," said Matthew Jasso.

Jasso was one of the first people in line to buy tickets. He got there around 5:30 Saturday morning. Hundreds of people waited in line to buy tickets, and many bought their tickets online once they became available.

After last season was canceled because of the pandemic, a woman from Mobile, Dena Amison-Middleton, said she jumped at the opportunity to get tickets this year.

“I had to decide if I wanted to go to the Shuckers, Biloxi Shuckers, or the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on game one and I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m going up, I’m going up to Madison and get the tickets for the Trash Panda’s.”

Jasso said he's looking forward to bringing his family and friends to games. Others share his excitement about creating memories with their loved ones.

“Me and my dad are just here to get some tickets for seeing baseball, and I’m just walking around and seeing what this place is about," said Avery Siersma.

This will be Siersma's first baseball game and she's very excited!

The Trash Pandas' first game is against the Tennessee Smokies on May 11th.