Toyota expands shutdown of facilities until May 1

Toyota is expanding the shutdown of its facilities until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was originally set to reopen its manufacturing facilities around the country on Monday, including the motor manufacturing plant in Huntsville.
The company's website said it extended its production suspension until May 1, with production restarting on May 4.
