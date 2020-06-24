Toyota confirms coronavirus cases at Huntsville plant

Employees at the Toyota plant on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

Spokesperson Kim Ogle did not say how many employees have tested positive for coronavirus or how many, if any at all, currently are sick or quarantining due to coronavirus.

In April, the company unveiled safety measures aimed at helping protect employees from the spread of the virus. (Read about that here)

Here’s Ogle’s complete statement:

"We can confirm that some Toyota employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of respect for the privacy of our employees, we are not sharing additional details about cases. When we discover a positive case, the affected employee will remain in quarantine, and will not return to work until cleared by a physician.

“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority and we believe the protocols in place will minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our facility has implemented many policies and procedures to help ensure their health and safety. They include: