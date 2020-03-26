Toyota extends production suspension because of coronavirus

Toyota extended its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants because of the coronavirus.
Manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17. Production will resume on April 20.
Facilities closed on March 23 and were originally expected to resume operations on April 6.
The company's service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics center will continue to operate.
Toyota says the pandemic caused a decline in vehicle demand. The company is monitoring the situation.
