Toyota Field Trunk-or-Treat event brings out thousands of people to celebrate Halloween early

With so much back and forth on what day people are wanting to celebrate Halloween, we stopped by one going on Saturday at Toyota Field to see how people are feeling ahead of the official day on Sunday.

Toyota Field hosted a trunk or treat and a movie for people to come enjoy and it brought out thousands of people.

While WAAY-TV was there, we estimated there had to be around 2,000 or more people come out.

We saw big smiles and a lot of people telling us how happy they are to have something safe and fun for families to attend.

"Some were hesitant and now with the vaccination and everyone feeling a little more comfortable, they're able to actually get out and enjoy family time again," said Nancy Kennedy.

Nancy Kennedy was just one of several Jeep owners who decorated their Jeep for trick-or-treaters Saturday evening.

Before the gates opened at 5p.m., the staff told us there were already more than 1,500 tickets sold and throughout the evening, folks kept coming in.

But the best part of the night was everyone seeing the costumes people came up with.

"This is my son Benjamin. He really likes Blippy, we watch Blippy all the time, so I asked him if he wanted to be Blippy for Halloween and he got really excited so here we are," said Greg Anderson.

Greg Anderson told WAAY-TV his son is only 2 years-old, but he's happy there's safe, family events like this.

He told us after dealing with COVID precautions for another year, it feels good to see so many people happy.

To his son, he says he hopes he remembers these moments.

"I just want him to be himself and be able to express himself and have fun and just be a happy boy," he said.

Some people ran out of candy and it was a little cold Saturday night, but Kennedy told WAAY-TV she wants kids to enjoy the weekend and remember to always live your childhood out through and through.

"Have fun, be a kid, and just go ahead and get all the candy that you want and just enjoy. Happy Halloween," she said.

Many other parents told us this was just what kids needed and the bonus was the kids get double and some, even triple candy, since there are events all weekend.