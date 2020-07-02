Toyota, Alabama A&M and Huntsville Hospital partner to offer free coronavirus testing

Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Hospital and Toyota are partnering to offer free coronavirus testing to underserved communities in Madison County.

A news release from Toyota says a mobile clinic will launch later this year and has the capacity to test up to 50 people per day.

The clinic is part of a partnership established in 2018 between Toyota and Alabama A&M “to identify and solve mobility-related community needs,” the news release says.

There will be two mobile units, which will serve walk-in patients. They won’t require people to have doctor’s orders to be tested.

Toyota says in the future, there will be the capacity to provide preventative care and health screening services. A Toyota spokesperson told us the unit is being built right now, but it won’t be unveiled until early Fall.

You can find more information about the clinic here.