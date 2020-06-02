Town Creek police officer tested positive for coronavirus

Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett says one of his officers tested positive for coronavirus.

He says at no point did the officer show any symptoms, but he chose to get tested for peace of mind. He was sent home from work after receiving the positive test result.

The officer plans to return after the 14-day quarantine, which ends on Wednesday. He plans to be tested again.

The department has been disinfected and cleaned. We're told it's unclear when or how the officer contracted the virus.

Other people in the department have been tested and had negative results.

In the days prior to the positive result, any person who was in contact closer than six feet of the officer was notified.