Torch Technologies postpones Huntsville ribbon cutting due to concerns about coronavirus

The ribbon cutting was scheduled for Friday.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Torch Technologies is postponing a ribbon cutting for the Technology Integration and Prototyping Center on Friday due to concerns about novel coronavirus.

The company issued this statement:

"We apologize for the late notice, but as we continue to be mindful of COVID-19 and the health and safety of our employee-owners and our invited guests, we are postponing the ribbon cutting for the Technology Integration and Prototyping Center (TIPC) on Friday, March 13th. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will let you know the new date for the ribbon cutting once it has been rescheduled."

