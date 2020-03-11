Clear
Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

Tom Hanks

The couple is in Australia

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 8:23 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Tom Hanks took to Twitter Wednesday night to say that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said along with a photo of rubber gloves.

See the complete post below.

