Tom Hanks took to Twitter Wednesday night to say that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.
"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said along with a photo of rubber gloves.
See the complete post below.
Related Content
- Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus
- Coronavirus Facts over Fear
- Nursing facility implements restrictions due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus symptoms usually take 5 days to appear, study says
- Residents praise governor's decision to create coronavirus task force
- Huntsville, Madison schools prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
- Alabama health and education officials discuss preparation for coronavirus
- PHOTOS: Coronavirus shopping clearing North Alabama store shelves
- Limestone County Schools working to prevent coronavirus from spreading
Scroll for more content...