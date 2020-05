Thrive Alabama is providing drive-up coronavirus testing.

Testing will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 600 St. Clair Avenue in Huntsville.

You don’t need an appointment or a doctor’s note to be tested. If you have insurance, no co-pay is required, and if you are uninsured, there will be no charge.

You must be six years or older to be tested.