Three patients with coronavirus in ICU at Athens-Limestone Hospital

We are learning more information tonight and hearing from Athens-Limestone Hospital leaders, as they say three people are currently in the hospital's ICU with coronavirus. The hospital says they have a plan in place to take care of coronavirus patients and others who still need treatment for other illnesses.

The Athens-Limestone Hospital is currently treating patients who tested positive for coronavirus, but the virus also infected some of its staff members. Athens-Limestone Hospital staff members tell WAAY31, four hospital employees tested positive for the virus. Coronavirus is making it's mark on Limestone County, however the hospital says it's ready for the battle.

Hospital leaders and staff members made statements at a briefing in the Athens City Hall earlier Monday afternoon. They say they are prepped to take care of any patient who is sick or has a disease. Staff have a plan in place to separate them from coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, 577 people in Limestone County received a coronavirus test, 33 of them tested positive.

Inside the Athens-Limestone Hospital are three coronavirus patients in the ICU. They cannot stay safe by being self quarantined at their house. One doctor says younger patients are feeling the impact from the coronavirus.

"I think there is a little bit of a misnomer, that patients are generally old, that have problems and have to be in the hospital. Our average admission age right now is 49. So I would not say that's very old, that's much younger than the usual patient I take care of in the hospital," Dr. Matthew Hanserd of Athens-Limestone Hospital, said.

"A majority of the patients in Limestone County that have become positive have actually come through our Fever and Flu Clinic," Dr. Hanserd said.

Hospital staff members are still preparing for the peak of coronavirus patients projected for late April. They urge people in the community to stay at home and follow the CDC guidelines.