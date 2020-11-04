Three Huntsville high schools return to virtual learning due to coronavirus

Three Huntsville high schools wrapped up a day of fully virtual learning on Wednesday.

The three schools will be doing online-only learning until at least Friday due to coronavirus. This is less than two weeks after some students returned to five days a week of in-person learning.

Columbia, Lee and New Century high schools are impacted.

Columbia has 62 people associated with the school in quarantine with three positive tests.

Lee and New Century share a campus. There are 28 quarantines and five positive cases between the two.

Huntsville City Schools said they made the call because of staffing issues.

With nearly 100 people in quarantine between the three schools, the district said it's working on a plan to determine when each school will be able to reopen.

"Whenever we take schools into adjustments, such as remote learning or staggered schedule, we're looking at three key factors. Those are the number of COVID cases at a school, the number of teachers or staff members in quarantine, as well as the number of students in quarantine," said Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson, Craig Williams.

Williams said the district felt that closing Lee, New Century and Columbia high schools for the rest of the week had to be done to keep students and staff safe.

"When you have staff members in quarantine, that means it creates voids in terms of student supervision and making sure that people are in the classroom to supervise students," Williams said.

Huntsville City Schools would not provide a breakdown of how many of the three schools nearly 100 quarantines are teachers.

He said the schools' administrators are working on finding substitutes to fill classrooms in order to get students back on campus. He also said a 14-day quarantine will be required for anyone who's exposed to the virus.

"The self-quarantine, it's really a matter of making sure a preventative measure, making sure that we're not putting staff members around students as a precaution," said Williams.

Williams said that on Friday, the district plans to update parents and students about a possible timeline for returning to campus. He said principals at each school will spend the next three days working to find substitute teachers, and at this point, it's unclear if each school will be able to return to in-person learning next week.

The school district said anyone who's interested in being a substitute teacher should apply.