Three Huntsville high schools move to remote learning while multiple staff members quarantine

Three Huntsville high schools are switching to remote learning while multiple staff members are in quarantine due to coronavirus.

The remote learning period will last for the remainder of the week for traditional students at Columbia, Lee and New Century Technology high schools.

Students will return for in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Huntsville City Schools district says impacted schools will still serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period, and "School administrators will reassess staffing and update families on Friday regarding plans for next week."