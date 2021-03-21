Thousands of people in Alabama eligible for the vaccine Monday

Hundreds of thousands of people will finally be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday when Alabama starts Phase 1C of vaccinations.

That includes people 55 and older, people 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not previosuly elgible such as people in the food service.

Everyone we spoke with Sunday is very excited that they are finally eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

"I'm so excited. It's been a long time coming and I just can't wait to have the opportunity to get it," said Allison Stark.

Stark works at a bank in Huntsville making her eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1C.

"It is essential, and we've been there this whole time helping people," said Stark.

She's currently on the Huntsville Hospital waiting list for a vaccine.

"That was the only one when I was going through was available. I'm hoping that when everything roles over tomorrow I'm able to sign up on multiple lists and whoever contacts me first I'll get it," said Stark.

Stark is just one of many that finally have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling it's a start to a better world," said Nick Shepard.

Shepard is eligible in Phase 1C because he has a high-risk medical condition, Crohn's disease.

And some people are eligible because of age.

Tim Eggenberger falls into the category of 55 and above.

He says everyone should get vaccinated.

"I think everybody has to participate in it for it to really be most effective," said Eggenberger.

Now some of the places you can get the vaccine in north Alabama are select Walmarts, CVS Pharmacies and through the Huntsville Hospital System.