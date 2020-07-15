‘This virus is dangerous’: Miss Alabama tests positive for coronavirus, urges precautions

Miss Alabama 2020 Tiara Pennington has tested positive for coronavirus.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"This virus is dangerous, scary, real, and UNKNOWN,” her post reads.

Pennington said she and her mother tested positive, despite following the recommended CDC guidelines. Starting Wednesday, they are quarantining for 14 days.

“Please stay home if you can and if you can’t, please wear a mask and wash your hands,” she urged.

You can read the full post below: