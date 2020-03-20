Third case of coronavirus confirmed on Redstone Arsenal in Madison County

A Department of the Army civilian who works on Redstone Arsenal has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-quarantine, according to a news release from Redstone Arsenal.

The employee, who works for Army Contracting Command-Redstone, is a resident of Madison County, was tested at a local community medical facility, and is being included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health consolidated state-wide reporting.

The employee's last day at work was March 17.

All personnel who work on the first floor of Building 5303 of the Sparkman Complex were directed Friday to go home and self-quarantine. ACC-Redstone employees, except those who are deemed mission essential, are teleworking.

A deep cleaning of the first floor of the building will be conducted all day Saturday, and normal business operations for mission essential employees will resume Monday, March 23.

"The health and welfare of the workforce and their Families remains as my number one priority", said Major General Paul Pardew, commander of US Army Contracting Command.

This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 being reported from within a tenant organization located on Redstone Arsenal.

On Tuesday, the arsenal reported a Department of the Army civilian who works in the pharmacy at Fox Army Health Center tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 14, Marshall Space Flight Center announced one of its employees tested postitive for coronavirus.