These 'non-essential' North Alabama businesses closed until April 17 due to coronavirus crisis

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that businesses determined to be “non-essential” will be closed through 5 p.m. April 17 as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Day care centers already are closed, and earlier health orders banning on-premise consumption of food or drink at restaurants and bars remain in effect. (Tap here for more coronavirus information and to sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter)

Except for certain situations that are described in the health order, elective dental, medical and surgical procedures are to be postponed until further notice.

The list of businesses, venues, and activities below will be closed to non-employees or not take place:

Entertainment venues:

· Night clubs

· Bowling alleys

· Arcades

· Concert venues

· Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

· Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

· Racetracks

· Indoor children’s play areas

· Adult entertainment venues

· Casinos

· Bingo halls

· Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic facilities and activities:

· Fitness centers and commercial gyms

· Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

· Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

· Spectator sports

· Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet

· Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

· Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers:

· Barber shops

· Hair salons

· Waxing salons

· Threading salons

· Nail salons and spas

· Body-art facilities and tattoo services

· Tanning salons

· Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Retail stores:

· Furniture and home-furnishings stores

· Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

· Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

· Department stores

· Sporting goods stores

· Book, craft, and music stores

The public is reminded to stay home if sick except to seek medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and keep a six-foot distance between yourself and others. Fines for each violation of the health order are up to $500.

The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the public to keep informed by visiting alabamapublichealth.gov. The ADPH toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:

COVID-19 General Information - 800-270-7268

Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, and a language line is available for people who do not speak English.

The COVID-19 General Information Email address - covid19info@adph.state.al.us

In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation statewide at 888-264-2256. No medical advice is given on this line.