These North Alabama stores offer seniors-only shopping hours to protect them from coronavirus

Several stores in the North Alabama area are setting aside special hours for seniors and others at higher risk of contracting coronavirus to go shopping.
If your store is doing the same and not on this list, email us at newsroom@waaytv.com
Dollar General
Senior store hours, which are designed to allow some of our most vulnerable neighbors the ability to shop during the first hour that our stores are open to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. For customers who can wait an hour, we strongly encourage you to plan your shopping accordingly to help support our at-risk customers.
Kroger
Kroger stores adjust their service hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The first hour of operation (7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays is devoted to seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers, as defined by the CDC.
Piggly Wiggly
Piggly Wiggly is implementing a senior hour for customers who are 60 and older at stores in Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Scottsboro.
Stores open at 7 a.m. The first hour will be designated for the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Publix
Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.
Target
Target is reserving the first hour of shopping every Wednesday for our most vulnerable guests, including those over 65 years old, pregnant women or those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as vulnerable or at-risk.
Most Target stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Walgreens
Walgreens says 8 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday is dedicated to seniors.
Walmart
Walmart will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.
Through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Related Content
- These North Alabama stores offer seniors-only shopping hours to protect them from coronavirus
- PHOTOS: Coronavirus shopping clearing North Alabama store shelves
- Dollar General promoting seniors-only shopping hour during coronavirus crisis
- Publix to have ‘senior shopping hours’ due to coronavirus concerns
- Kroger, Publix starting senior-only shopping hour this week
- Sand Mountain-area Piggly Wiggly stores implement ‘senior hour’ during coronavirus pandemic
- North Alabama restaurants offer discounts during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus cases impacting North Alabama travel agents
- North Alabama daycare owners concerned about coronavirus
- North Alabama churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns