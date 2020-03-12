'There’s no need to panic:’ Gov. Kay Ivey urges coronavirus calm for Alabamians

Alabama state agencies are instituting new guidelines in response to the coronavirus threat.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday issued a memo including recommendations for best practices to avoid the spread of the virus.
That includes her choice to offer a fist bump rather than a handshake, having state employees report if they have been in areas impacted by coronavirus, and forgoing face-to-face meetings in favor of online communications.
“We just to got to pay attention,” Ivey said. “There’s no need to panic or close huge events right now. Not in Alabama at least.”
She’s also urging Alabama residents to practice common sense like washing hands and covering your cough.
