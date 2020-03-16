As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Baldwin County: 1
Elmore County: 1
Lee County: 1
Jefferson County: 17
Limestone County: 1
Montgomery County: 2
Shelby County: 3
Tuscaloosa County: 3
Total: 29
No deaths have been reported.
Related Content
- There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama
- Coronavirus cases impacting North Alabama travel agents
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- Alabama's first coronavirus case confirmed in Montgomery County
- Tennessee coronavirus cases double to 18
- 26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
- Alabama public health officials hold coronavirus briefing
- Alabama Department of Public Health: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in state
Scroll for more content...