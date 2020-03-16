There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama

Clear
The number was last updated Monday afternoon

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 4:35 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 4:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 1

Elmore County: 1

Lee County: 1

Jefferson County: 17

Limestone County: 1

Montgomery County: 2

Shelby County: 3

Tuscaloosa County: 3

Total: 29

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

