There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama

As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 1

Elmore County: 1

Lee County: 1

Jefferson County: 17

Limestone County: 1

Montgomery County: 2

Shelby County: 3

Tuscaloosa County: 3

Total: 29

No deaths have been reported.

