Theater group in Decatur took part in a worldwide fundraiser

Over the weekend, a theater group in Decatur was part of a worldwide fundraiser.

The DreamWeavers Children's Theater Group in Decatur put on the musical, "All Together Now!"

On Sunday, the auditorium was packed for the last performance of the musical. One of the directors, Ea Gonzalez, said it was such a unique experience being part of this worldwide event.

"I know that COVID has hit the arts community so hard in the U.S. and across the world, and it’s been so cool to be on social media and see posts from companies in Spain or Sweden that are doing these same songs," said Gonzalez.

The "All Together Now!" musical is a worldwide fundraiser to support local theaters through the pandemic. The musical was performed in all 50 states and over 40 countries across the world.

DreamWeavers Children's Theater Group took part.

Lauren Cantrell Salerno said being involved in it, brought her a sense of unity.

“Just connectedness and humanity and I feel like especially after coming off of this, we have needed that so desperately. So, it’s not lost on me that we’re part of a bigger thing here," she said.

It featured 15 songs from popular musicals.

Charleigh Pharez said it gave her a chance to step out of her comfort zone.

“It feels really, really great. It gives people an opportunity to do plays that they’ve never done before," said Pharez.

Between the return of big theater performances and the wide variety of songs, cast members said this musical brought in many new and familiar faces.

“We’ve probably never had this many people involved in community theater at one time, and I think everybody just like desperately wants to celebrate ourselves as a community," said Cantrell Salerno.

The money they raised from the performances will go toward improving the sets for the shows in the coming months.

The next shows they have scheduled are Moana Junior, God Spell and Peter Pan.