The number of positive coronavirus cases are increasing again throughout the state

Alabama is currently tied in last place with Mississippi for the number of people fully vaccinated. Only 33% of the people in Alabama are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In April, over 45,000 people got a COVID vaccine in the state in just one day. On July 14, only 4,000 people got a covid vaccine.

Getting a vaccine appointment is now easy. Many places offer same-day appointments or walk-ins.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said when people aren't getting vaccinated, they're giving the variants a chance to spread and get more dangerous.

“I just talked to a patient this morning who had COVID a few months ago, and they’re not an older person, they’re actually a younger person, and they’re just now getting to where they don’t have to use oxygen, and that’s something we have to consider is absolutely, the risk of this disease is significant. The risk of the vaccine is very low," explained Dr. Landers.

Research shows the vaccines protect against the variants. It's even more important now to get vaccinated because the virus and the Delta variant are spreading quickly among those who aren't vaccinated.

The Alpha variant is said to be 30% more contagious than the COVID we saw all of 2020, but the Delta variant is said to be 50% more contagious.

As of Friday, there are 122 cases of the Delta variant and 855 cases of the Alpha variant in Alabama. Where there were only 56 cases of the Delta variant and 850 cases of the Alpha variant the week before.

The Alpha variant's been in Alabama since the winter. So, it's understandable why there are more cases of it in total across the state, but from one week to the next it only increased by 5.

The Delta variant on the other hand increased by about 70 from one week to the next.

Dr. Landers said that's very worrisome.

"We’re moving up with the Delta, and again, with it being much more contagious, even than the Alpha, and of course, that being much more contagious than the Sars COVID 2, it’s really just a matter of time before we see Delta. It very will overtake Alpha.”

She said the variants are going to keep infecting and killing more people if they don't get vaccinated.

The state's percent positivity is back up to almost 8%, which is the highest it's been since February. In just a two-week time period, the number of positive test results increased by almost 40%.