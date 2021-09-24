As need rises, North Alabama child care centers struggle to find employees

More parents are relying on child care centers during the pandemic.

Finding staff to work at them has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for child care centers across the nation, and Apple Tree Child Development Center said the ride has been no different for them.

They haven't had to close early or change scheduled days, but teachers have had to work overtime to keep the doors open.

"If we’re short one teacher, that could possibly take away a classroom, so that limits how many children we are allowed to take," said Courtney Hammonds, a teacher at Apple Tree Child Development Center.

Hammonds said it all causes a "trickle effect."

"There are either extra calls coming in or we just don't have the appropriate staff for it because we have to stay within certain ratios," said Hammonds.

"There’s a lot of people that you meet that are scared of the virus, they don’t want to risk being exposed and of course children can carry quite a few germs."

Hannah McAllister is a proud mom. She said she's grateful the day care center has been able to keep up with the demand.

"Of course there's a waiting list because it was all during Covid, so we waited and waited, for a few months," said McAllister.

Child care is something her family is leaning on to get through this pandemic.

"I’m a part-time nurse so I do work three days a week. Having a part-time flexible schedule, I still do need the day care," said McAllister.

She's a busy mom, ensuring her kids get the developmental skills they need during this important time in their young lives.

"It’s only been several months and we’ve noticed a big developmental curve in him. He was hardly even talking, now he’s like full-blown sentences," said McAllister.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is offering child care assistance to first responders. Those parents are eligible for free child care until the end of this year. Find out more, here.