“The lawsuit in my opinion has a very low likelihood of success," Huntsville attorney discusses COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit

Alabama has joined several other states who are suing the Biden administration in an effort to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

WAAY 31 spoke with an attorney to see what the likelihood is that the lawsuit will be successful.

Alabama is an at-will employment state; meaning, employees can quit their jobs at any time, and employers can fire their employees with or without reason at any time. Because of this, Huntsville attorney, Eric Artrip, said this lawsuit most likely won't be successful.

“It’s very unlikely to succeed given that would in essence change hundreds of years of employment law," he said.

Alabama is now one of more than 10 other states who have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement on Saturday, saying:

"I have joined a lawsuit to fight back against the outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates.”

Artrip said he doesn't believe the lawsuit will bring much change.

“The lawsuit in my opinion has a very low likelihood of success. However, bringing it certainly has certain political connotations," said Artrip.

President Biden's vaccine mandate requires all federal contractors and subcontractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8th.

Artrip said even with the lawsuits "very low likelihood of success," under certain circumstances, things could change.

“They would have to do away with at-will employment and say that mandates on certain vaccinations and things like that, would be dispensed," he said. "It would overturn or go against a great weight of previous authority spanning back into the late 1800s.”

Artrip said that would mean a reversal of many years of court cases, and that's not likely to happen.

He said even if a judge does decide to see this case moving forward, it would most likely be after the deadline of Dec. 8th.