The cost for Easter dinner may go up this year - Here's why

Coronavirus may force you to spend more money for your Easter dinner or Easter egg hunt this year.

That's because pricing for food items like eggs is on the rise. A dozen costs almost $3 at some grocery stores.

It's why the National Grocers Association wrote the U.S. Department of Agriculture, saying customers are complaining about the price spike in commodities like eggs and want something done about it.

"I'm just going to prepare a small meal," Donna Sales, a shopper, said.

Sales was at Hometown Market on Wednesday shopping for what she needs to prepare for Easter dinner on Sunday. She was shocked when she saw the price for eggs.

"Wow, that's all I can actually say with that," Sales said.

And, other shoppers had similar reactions.

"I just think it's really outrageous," Kendric King said.

The Hometown Market Store manager said the cost of eggs has doubled in the last thirty days. He said the demand for eggs usually always goes up around Easter, but because of the coronavirus, the prices are the highest he can remember.

But, he said retailers don't have much power over that. They’re forced to negotiate with providers based on supply and demand. In fact, he says the price spike is hurting business, because customers aren't buying as much because of the price.

It's another reason why the National Grocers Association sent the letter to the Department of Agriculture to monitor and make sure suppliers aren't price gouging.

He said other holiday food items such as ham aren’t seeing a price increase, but certain meats like ground beef are going up a little, just not as much as eggs are.

Sales said social distancing and higher prices are forcing her to keep her Easter dinner smaller this year.

"Love my family, I want everybody to have the best Easter Sunday dinner, but I will not have a lot of people over at my house," she said.

The store manager said it probably won't be until the end of April until the price for eggs starts going back to the price it originally was. However, he does expect it to go down a little after the Easter holiday.