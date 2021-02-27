The Trash Pandas held a job fair

Hundreds of people came to Toyota Field Saturday morning for the Trash Pandas job fair. They are getting ready for their home opener and working to fill some game day positions.

Applicants told WAAY 31 they're excited to kick start a new career path and watch the Trash Pandas grow and succeed.

The Trash Pandas are hiring at least 100 game day positions. Tiffany Ivy is hoping to fill one of those spots so she can better provide for her 9-month-old daughter.

"I grew up playing sports and stuff and I love being outside, I’m really family-oriented. So, I just love everything about it because it brings families together, friends," said Ivy.

Others, like Davis Smallwood, hope this job opportunity can help them bounce back from the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

"It’s been really hard getting a job during this whole COVID-19 incident, and I just really need something after college," said Smallwood. "It’s just, not been very easy and hopefully being with the Trash Pandas will get me on my feet and start a good career."

The Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp, said you could start off working part-time in the concession stands or bartending, and end up working full-time with the Trash Pandas.

"This is just to get your foot in the door here. You never know where this position could get you," she said.

They will let you know if you're hired by April 1st and will start the training process shortly after to prepare for the Trash Pandas home opener on May 11th against the Tennessee Smokies.