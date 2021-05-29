The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater's waterpark opened Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. People across the country kicked off the season at pools and waterparks. WAAY 31 experienced some of the fun at the opening day for the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater's waterpark.

The cooler weather certainly did not stop anyone from having fun at the waterpark. Everyone WAAY 31 spoke with said it's making them even more excited to slide right on into the summer months.

“It’s going to be the best summer ever," said 12-year-old Blayton Teal.

Blayton and his sister, Tianah, came out to the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater's waterpark for Memorial Day weekend. They both said they can't wait to spend the summer going on the lazy river and down all the slides.

“It’s still going to be pretty fun because we’ll be here with our family," said Tianah.

"There’s a lot of activities here and fun stuff, like my sister said, the lazy river, the inside stuff,” said Blayton.

Saturday's weather was on the cooler side, but it wasn't a concern for some kids.

“It isn't stopping us from having fun because I don’t get stopped from having fun just if it’s cold," said Tianah.

“I feel like no cold weather at all could stop me," said Blayton.

“It’s still pretty fun, and I love the water. It’s not as cold as you’d think, and it’s actually very fun to be out here and play," said Caleb Colburn.

Colburn said Memorial Day weekend is a good preview of the fun he's going to have at the waterpark all summer long.

“Just to have fun and invite my friends over and just sit here a long time and play.”

It wasn't just people from the Sand Mountain area that came to the waterpark's opening weekend. Sam Parker and her children visited the park from Ohatchee.

“We made a night of it, we’re going to the concert later, spent the night in a hotel and bringing tourism to the area," said Parker.

The waterpark is now open 7 days a week.