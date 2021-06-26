The Helen Keller Festival made a come-back!

The annual Helen Keller Festival in Tuscumbia made a come-back this year and is in full swing.

Helen Keller continues to inspire people all across the country, especially in Tuscumbia where she was born. People tell WAAY 31 there's no better way to remember all she overcame than to spend the day with loved ones, while enjoying the beauty of life.

“She couldn’t talk, speak, or hear, and she learned, you know, her first word was water where she learned sign language in her hand," said Lisa Willingham. "So, I mean, what strength, and then become one of the best, you know, entrepreneurs of this area.”

Willingham is like many people who are glad the annual Helen Keller Festival was up and running in 2021.

The pandemic put it on hold the year before, and Tommy Ables said he was scared it was going to be a repeat of 2020.

“It’s amazing it’s back this year. I didn’t figure it would be because of the virus, but we’ve got our masks. We wear our masks everywhere we go, but I’m just glad it’s back because it’s something to do, something to see, get out of the house," he said.

Both Willingham and Ables come to the festival every year. It's a time to reflect and remember all Helen Keller overcame.

Willingham said it's such a fun time exploring the different vendors and events; it puts a little pep in her step.

“I’m just in a mood to let it all free, and, you know, just cut loose and not worry about it being hot," she said. "Just get out there and enjoy it. It is just beautiful.”

Sunday is the last day of the festival.