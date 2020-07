Another establishment in Huntsville is temporarily closing its doors after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Casual Pint announced on its Facebook page that an employee, who last worked on Wednesday, July 22, tested positive for the virus.

Owners said in a statement that they will closed "until our entire team has been tested and the restaurant has been fully cleaned and sanitized."

They ask everyone to continue wearing a face mask in order to help slow the spread of the virus.