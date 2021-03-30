Huntsville doctor says coronavirus pandemic makes this year's National Doctors' Day more meaningful

The deadly coronavirus pandemic is taking a huge toll on all of us. That makes this year’s National Doctors' Day more meaningful than ever before.

Dr. Aruna Arora of Huntsville urges people to keep up preventative measures when it comes to coronavirus.

Arora says the safety guidelines are familiar to all of us, wearing a mask and social distancing. She says it takes a team effort to fight this virus, and appreciation from the public on days like National Doctors' Day goes a long way to boost morale for the men and women on the frontlines of this pandemic.

"Doctors' Day is really, you know, a wonderful day to call your doctor and to appreciate them, to let them know how significant of a role they have in your life to make you healthy, to make our community healthy," said Dr. Aruna Arora.

Arora says doctors spend most of their 20s and early 30s training and sacrificing to help people. Now, doctors are still doing all that, but they're doing it during the pandemic. That's why it's important to take time to show appreciation for everything they do, especially because prior to the pandemic, there was already a strain on doctors.

"We're in a stage where there is a big epidemic across the nation with physicians burning out and moral injury and suicide rates among doctors is 1.5 to 2.5 times higher than the average person. So, we really did have a crisis on our hands prior to the pandemic," said Arora.

National Doctors' Day was created by George W. Bush back in 1991. Arora says doctors then and now appreciate being recognized for all they sacrifice.