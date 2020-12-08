Athens-Limestone Hospital seeing an increase in coronavirus patients, running low on nurses

Athens-Limestone Hospital is seeing an increase in coronavirus patients like many other hospitals in our state.

The hospital has plenty of medicine and ventilators to handle the increase, but the one thing they're short on is nurses.

The hospital expects the number of coronavirus patients to continue to rise with the upcoming holiday season. So, they're trying to give nurses time off by bringing in more nurses.

A doctor at Athens-Limestone Hospital said you can help hospital workers by continuing to follow CDC guidelines.

“First form of support is what you do in your community, which is wearing a mask in public, washing your hands, staying six feet away from each other, especially when you’re out in public, and getting your flu shot," said Dr. Matt Hanserd. "Those are four things. If you can do those four things you’re supporting us upfront already.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, they have 20 coronavirus patients and a full ICU.

Hanserd said there will be a silver lining once the vaccine is distributed and people follow the proper safety protocols.