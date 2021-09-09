'That should be up to the people': Huntsville contractor reacts to Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a new vaccine mandate for federal workers and large employers creating a new expectation that if you want to work, you must be vaccinated against coronavirus.

"I think they have good intentions in mind," Austin Malone said.

He's a local contractor who still hasn't gotten his COVID vaccine.

"I'm healthy. The healthiest I've ever been! So for someone my age, young, that this hasn't been affecting people my age as much, I'd rather not do it because it's one of the quickest FDA-approved vaccines, and so there's some skepticism that goes on with that," Malone said.

Malone doesn't anticipate the new order will impact him immediately since he works from home, but he expected a vaccine mandate to happen.

"It seems like we saw this coming, so no big surprise," Malone said.

He believes the government has people's best interests in mind, but he also has concerns.

"This is crossing over the border of health care to politics, and no one wants that. Everyone wants the government to stay out and it seems they're getting their hands involved completely," Malone explained.

"If we're taking away people's freedom to choose, then that seems difficult for some people to cope with."

Malone says this decision removes people's ability to choose whether or not to get a COVID vaccine

"I think they're worried about our safety as individuals, and this is what they feel is the best. I feel like that should be up to the people," Malone said.

WAAY 31 reached out to several contractor companies like Boeing.

The company says its evaluating the situation after the president's announcement.

"The safety and health of our employees, their families, our communities and visitors is our top priority. Boeing continues to monitor COVID-19 information and public health agency guidance and is not requiring employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of employment at this time.

"However, Boeing is encouraging employees to inform themselves about the vaccines, consult with their health care providers as appropriate, and take the earliest opportunity to get vaccinated. In some cases, vaccination may be required by Boeing’s customers, suppliers and/or applicable national, state or local laws in order to perform a statement of work or to participate in necessary travel for a statement of work. We evaluate these situations on a case-by-case basis, and expect to have more information on the company’s position with regards to those requests soon," Boeing's statement reads.

They expect to update the statement as the situation evolves.

Lockheed Martin plans to follow the president's order.

The company released the following statement: "“Lockheed Martin plays an essential role as part of the national security industrial base, supporting the critical missions of our customers in the United States and abroad. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we continue to follow federal, state and local mandates, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We also use other best practices to mitigate risks and protect the health and well-being of our employees and partners, while ensuring we meet our commitments to national security.”