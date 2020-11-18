Thanksgiving dinner meals may be a bit pricier this year due to demands

As people prepare for holiday festivities, you may notice some grocery store meats are a bit more expensive than they have been recently.

We learned it's because more people are eating at home than going out and stores are yet again trying to keep up with the demand.

This week, many people are going out and shopping for their holiday meals, but they're not picking up and taking it home just yet. They're trying to see what the prices are looking like and many people say you just have to shop around.

"I'm evaluating the turkeys right now. We're going to try and have that for Thanksgiving. We don't know if we want to get one now or wait a little closer to where it'll be thawed out around the house," said John Bradford.

Bradford, like many other shoppers at Hometown Market, came out to shop for regular groceries on Wednesday, but he also was checking out items for a Thanksgiving meal.

You didn't see a lot of holiday staples like turkey and dressing in baskets. Lots of folks were surveying how much bang for your buck can you get, because across the U.S., the price of meat is going up.

"Leg quarters on sale, hams...different places, different stores, I just left one store here," said one man.

The store manager told WAAY 31 at one point, they had a surplus of meat and everything was selling fine. But it's now 8 months later, and he's nervous he won't be able to sell as much as he tries to keep up with the pricing to get the meat from the butcher to the store.

To accommodate, he has to up the prices a bit.

Across the U.S., Thanksgiving meals are up nearly 10% higher than they were last year.

At the market, turkey being the highest, with an increase of about $5 at the store. Chicken and some pork selections have gone up nearly $2 or $3, and beef essentially has no change.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, people say they're doing the best with what they have.

"Just being thankful. We can't be with our families like we want to and I know personally, myself, I love all my family but we can't get together like we used to," said one man.

"Of course this year, we're not going to be able to do that due to the COVID situation, but it's a big deal. I put it right up there with Christmas," said Bradford.

The store manager told us if you're looking to buy your Thanksgiving turkey, your best bet may be to go with the frozen goods as those are selling really well right now.