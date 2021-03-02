Tennessee to expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 1 million Tennesseans will soon become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Department of Health announced it was expecting a large supply of the immunizations.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that the new eligibility will apply to people 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions - including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy. Caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children will also be able to receive the vaccine.

Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration.

The state will enter into the next phase starting Monday.