Tennessee to expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee health officials are expanding eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tennessee is currently distributing the vaccine to all people 55 years old and up, health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions - including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy - as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.
Gov. Bill Lee said all Tennesseans age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5.