Clear

Tennessee schools to close by Friday due to coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:12 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:33 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state.

Officials said Monday that Tennessee's Department of Education will work with school districts and promised to soon issue guidance on closing that doesn't disrupt “academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students."

Find more coronavirus coverage here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events