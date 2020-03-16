Tennessee schools to close by Friday due to coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state.
Officials said Monday that Tennessee's Department of Education will work with school districts and promised to soon issue guidance on closing that doesn't disrupt “academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students."
