Tennessee reports 1st death of state inmate in coronavirus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials have reported the first death of a state inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state Department of Correction said Tuesday that the 67-year-old man who was an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was taken to the hospital on April 25, tested positive for COVID-19 there and died Monday. The department says the exact cause of death is awaiting the medical examiner's determination.
Officials say six Tennessee inmates who tested positive are hospitalized, including one in serious condition. In recent mass testing, nearly 1,300 inmates - about half of all inmates - and 50 staffers tested positive at the Trousdale facility.
