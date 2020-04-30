Tennessee offering more drive-up coronavirus testing this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s health department is offering drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus in 15 counties for the third straight weekend.

The department said in a news release that testing will be available Saturday in Blount, Bradley, Carroll, Carter, Fentress, Hamilton, Lincoln and Rutherford counties. Drive-up testing is scheduled Sunday in Campbell, Giles, Hamilton, Lauderdale, Sequatchie, Sumner, Unicoi and Warren counties.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that the state will start testing all residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in coming weeks. Lee also says salons and barbershops can open Wednesday in 89 of 95 counties.