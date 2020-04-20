Tennessee offering essential workers free child care during coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is offering free child care to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the offer involves payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations to offer the free care through June 15. The department will arrange payments for licensed programs once workers are approved for the initiative.
Essential workers with school-aged children can also register at one of the temporary and emergency child care locations set up by the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. Parents seeking care at temporary locations do not need to apply with the state first.
