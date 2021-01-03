Tennessee moves to next phase of vaccinations

North Alabama is still working to vaccinate health care workers, but up north in Tennessee, it's moved onto it's next phase of vaccinations.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital will only be vaccinating health care workers for several more weeks until the state gives them permission to vaccinate people outside of category 1A.

But in Lincoln County, Tennessee people over the age of 75 were able to get the vaccine this weekend.

"It went great. Actually, the smallest needle we've probably ever seen and you couldn't even feel the shot," said April Smith, vaccine recipient.

Smith was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she works in health care.

But her Grandmother and Great-grandmother got the vaccine because they are over the age of 75.

Health departments across the state, including in Lincoln County, began administering the vaccine to this age group Saturday.

"We have minimal tenderness at the injection site, but I mean it's very, very mild. I would say it's less than the flu shot," said Smith.

Smith and her family want to encourage people to get the vaccine.

They believe it will help stop the spread of the virus.

"The risk and side effects of the vaccine are minimal compared to what a lot of people are going through with the virus. Now I know there are asymptomatic people. There are people who have cold and allergy symptoms, but there are a whole lot of people that are sick. In the hospital, on ventilators and even dying," said Smith.

Smith and her family members will have to wait four weeks before receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Lincoln County Health Department has not scheduled another vaccine clinic for those unable to get the first dose Saturay.