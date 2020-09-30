Tennessee governor to lift coronavirus business limits on most counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee says businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will no longer have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, even though cases of COVID-19 in the state have been persistently high.

The action notably does not apply to Tennessee’s six populous counties with locally run health departments: Sullivan, Knox, Hamilton, Davidson, Madison and Shelby counties.

According to data kept by The Associated Press, there were about 287 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks. That ranks 13th in the country for new cases per capita.

Lee on Tuesday also announced he would again extend the state’s emergency order to battle the pandemic.