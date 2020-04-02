Tennessee governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has strengthened a stay-at-home order after initially resisting a statewide mandate, despite pleas from the medical community for stronger action to defeat the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor said a recent uptick in “movement around the state” forced him to order individuals to avoid all non-essential travel until April 14. The first-term governor had only “strongly urged” people to stay at home previously.

Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread. Meanwhile, the number of jobless Tennesseans continues to grow.