Clear

Tennessee governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 3:54 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has strengthened a stay-at-home order after initially resisting a statewide mandate, despite pleas from the medical community for stronger action to defeat the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor said a recent uptick in “movement around the state” forced him to order individuals to avoid all non-essential travel until April 14. The first-term governor had only “strongly urged” people to stay at home previously.

Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread. Meanwhile, the number of jobless Tennesseans continues to grow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events