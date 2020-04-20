Tennessee conducts another round of mass coronavirus testing in prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has launched a third round of mass testing inside the state’s prisons after 150 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Department of Correction announced Monday that testing of 3,100 inmates was conducted at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, and the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only.

Separately, Tennessee is offering free child care to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the offer involves payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations to offer the free care through June 15.